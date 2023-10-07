Photos: ‘I’ve full acne’ – Kim Kardashian reveals secret struggle with adult acne

Kim Kardashian has revealed her secret struggle with adult acne.

Kim’s opening up about her skin in a new interview with Refinery29 Wednesday.

The celebrity told Refinery29 that she’s been experiencing acne in her forties, sharing that she “never thought” she’d have to deal with adult breakouts.

The 42-year-old “Kardashians” star said, “Oh, I’ve gotten full acne, like full bouts of it,” adding that she keeps it covered “really well under makeup.”

“But I’ve documented it,” she continued. “I think if people saw it they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

As founder of her own skincare brand, Skkn by Kim, Kardashian started to play with different ingredients and products to try and “figure out” her changing complexion.