PH Refinery: N-Delta group wants equity in contracts

The Stand-Up Niger Delta Security Group, SUNDSG, has called on management of the Port Harcourt Refinery to ensure equity in award of contracts as they race towards the December deadline for the completion of the refurbishment.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, earlier gave a marching order for the refinery to start producing by December.

Comrade Emetitiri Abejoko, Coordinator SUNDSG, in a statement at the weekend in Port Harcourt, advised the refinery’s Managing Director Mr. Monday Abraham Onoja to ensure his hard earned reputation is protected by preventing favouritism in contract awards.

The group also advised that contracts given to locals must follow due process.

“The Nigeria factor of favoritism by awarding contracts to friends, cronies and perceived fronts should not be entertained. Rather, jobs should be awarded to qualified locals,” the group said.

The group also advised the firm’s Head of Construction, Mr Musa Aliyu to also prevent or reject any attempt to influence contracts to preferred contractors, adding that such could trigger agitation and dissatisfaction amongst vendors to the refinery.

According to the group; “Every job to be awarded in the Port Harcourt refinery should follow the process of bidding and only qualified contractors should be awarded jobs and not those who enjoy close relationship with top officials.

“Diligence, transparency and accountability should be adhered to by the refinery officials in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda ” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.