People pay now to watch me sing – Ayra Starr recounts selling vegetables, fruits

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has recounted how she used to sell vegetables and fruits with her grandmother.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Rush’ crooner said she was grateful for her progress.

She said that she often sings for customers who patronise her business.

Ayra Starr wrote, “[I] Will forever be grateful for where I am in life. God really blessed me.

“6 years ago, this used to be me selling vegetables and fruits with my grandma, singing for whoever wanted to hear me. Now people are paying to watch me perform.”