PDP congratulates Nigerians on 63rd independence anniversary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated Nigerians on the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the anniversary served as a wake-up call to all Nigerians and lovers of freedom all over the world to stand in defence of democracy.



He said it was also a wake up call to stand in defence of rule of law, respect for human right and transparency in the governance of the country.



He said that the PDP noted with pain that all the gains made by the country’s founding fathers and the immeasurable achievements recorded during the “Nigeria’s golden years,” had been reversed.



He said that independence of any nation and its sovereignty was embedded in the right, liberty and freedom of citizens.



“This is especially to participate in governance through free, fair and credible electoral process under a transparent and responsible government that is answerable to the people with utmost respect for the rule of law and constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens,” he said.



“Today, our naira, which exchanged for N187 to the dollar under the PDP has fallen to an abysmal N1000 and above to the dollar.



“Fuel which sold at N87 per liter under the PDP now sell for over N600 under the APC.

“Prices of staple food and other essential commodities continue to skyrocket with no end in sight,“ Ologunagba said.