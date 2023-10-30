PASAN shuts Nasarawa Assembly, commences indefinite strike

By David Odama

LAFIA Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria ( PASAN), Nasarawa State Chapter Monday shut the state House of Assembly even as they joined the nationwide strike to demand for financial autonomy of the state legislature across the country.

Chairman of the union, Suleiman Oshafu said while briefing newsmen in Lafia that the strike is total and urged the Nasarawa state governor to urgently implement the financial autonomy for State Houses of Assemblies.

” We today embark on strike over financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assemblies among other things demanding for the full financial autonomy of state House of Assembly. promotion of accountability, transparency and good governance” he said

Oshafu said that in the last three years, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an Executive order for the financial autonomy of the state assemblies noting that what the association want from the Government is that all state legislature must be financial autonomy.

He urged members of the association to stay at home until further directive from the national leadership of the association.

” I call on all PASAN members to comply with the strike and be law abiding, ” he said.

It would be recalled that the members of the association carried different placard with inscriptions such as No going back on financial autonomy, financial autonomy is constitutionall, Give us our financial autonomy now, No Autonomy, no legislator and no work, autonomy the only solution to vibrant legislation among others.