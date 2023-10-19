Parent flogs teacher to death in Delta

…Attack, affront taken too far by a failed parent – Commissioner

… Promises family of justice

By Ochuko Akuopha

ACADEMIC activities have been grounded at Alihami Mixed Secondary School, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State as a teacher, Mr. Sunday Ufuah was allegedly flogged to death by a parent.

The incident, it was gathered occurred on Wednesday after some students allegedly scaled the school’s fence and stole palmwine at a shop outside the school promises.

“Some of the students went to steal palmwine at a shop at the back of the school. When the school authority was alerted on the development, the boys were identified and disciplinary action was taken against them.

“One of the boys, a JSS 1 student got home and told the father that he was flogged by the teacher”, source who craved anonymity said.

The source said the parent identified as Mr. Nweke stormed the school angrily with a cane and started molesting and flogging some of the teachers.

He said the deceased who untill his death, was a Physics teacher in the school, collapsed and died in the process. He added that he died before arriving Agbor general hospital.

The teachers of the school staged a protest on Thursday against the death of their colleague.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying “suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile the State Commissioner for Secondary Education Commissioner, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Thursday, condemned the attack, describing it as an affrontry taken too far by a failed parent

Ezewu who paid a condolence visit to family of the late teacher at his Boji Boji Owa residence, said the State Government Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would not condone attacks on teachers in the state.

She assured that the state government would act within the confines of the law to make sure that the family of Mr Sunday Ufuah gets justice.

Ezewu said: “The Ministry of Secondary Education feels your pains in this moment of grief over the passing of your colleague of whom I was reliably told, was a calm, intelligent and dedicated teacher who impacted positively on the society.

“I share more in your grief because Mr Ufuah was one of us in the teaching profession. How irresponsibility has so degenerated in our society to the extent that parents now invade schools to assault their children’s teachers for correcting them calls for concern.

“Whoever does not want their children to be taught good morals should keep them at home. Having been a committed teacher who died while carrying out his duty, his children are hereby given scholarship which will cover their secondary education”