PAP graduates first batch of aircraft engineers

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Twenty Aircraft Maintenance Engineers have graduated under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Aviation Training Programme.

The beneficiaries are part of the Pilots/Aircraft Maintenance Engineers under the PAP Aviation Resuscitation Programme for ex-agitators of the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking on Monday in Lagos at a brief, but colourful graduation ceremony for the delegates, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), stated that the various initiatives being deployed by his administration to improve the lives of young people, is “critical to the supply of manpower globally in strategic industries and trade sectors”.

Ndiomu who was represented by Wilfred Musa, PAP’s Head of Reintegration, recalled that upon resumption of Office over one year ago, his administration decided to throw its weight behind the Aviation Resuscitation Programme given the enormous opportunities that abound in the aviation industry and its relevance to building human capacity.

Maintaining that the program has a global relevance, he said: “By the time you all get jobs within the aviation industry, whether locally or internationally, you will earn a decent living, access robust knowledge, and become a part of a global network which will in turn empower you to add value to your families, communities, and ultimately, the Niger Delta”.

He posited that aviation training might be very expensive but there is no amount that is too much to invest in the capacity development of a Niger Deltan.

In his brief remarks, the CEO of Leadstream Aviation Training Limited, Engr. Roland Ahmed, commended the Presidential Amnesty Office for not giving up on the Aviation delegates. He added that the PAP by reason of this investment has become a strategic supplier of critical manpower to the fastest growing global industry.

The successful 20 aircraft maintenance engineers will now proceed on a 12-months on-the-job-training (OJT) after which they will be adequately licensed, and type rated. The OJT experience has been fully funded by the PAP.

By this milestone, the Aviation Resuscitation Program of the PAP is gaining rapid altitude in a bid to fully equip and position trained delegates in the global aviation marketspace.