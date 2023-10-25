PANDEF decries invasion of PAP, NDDC, others by outsiders

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has decried what it described as the invasion of the Presidential Amnesty Program and other interventionist agencies by government officials and persons outside the Niger Delta.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after an extraordinary meeting of Leaders and Critical Stakeholders of the Niger Delta region under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by the National Leader, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, OFR. According to the communiqué, the meeting extensively deliberated on the State of the nation, socio-political issues concerning the Niger Delta region, and other related matters.

The communiqué said: “The meeting restates its faith in a stable, united, and peaceful Nigeria, situated on the fundamental principles of equity, fairness, and justice; through a holistic Restructuring of the country,

“Acknowledges some of the positive steps that have been taken by the Tinubu administration, but insists that a lot more needs to be done, urgently, to ease the harsh economic burdens on ordinary citizens of the country.

“Notes the appointment of some sons and daughters of the Niger Delta to statutory positions by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“However, decries the fact that the Niger Delta region remains largely under-represented in the appointments made so far, and calls on Mr. President to reverse the trend.

“Implores the political class of the South-South Geopolitical Zone, including the Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Ministers, and Heads of MDAs, to work together, irrespective of their political disparities, in the overall interest of the Region.

“Reminds the Governors of the Niger Delta of the need to resuscitate the activities of the BRACED Commission, which has become inactive in the last few years.

“Salutes the efforts of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) in stabilising the Niger Delta region.

“Expresses satisfaction with the recent appointment of a new Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by President Tinubu’s administration.

The communique further stated that PANDEF “Urges the new Board and Management of the NDDC to adopt comprehensive approaches in their management of these agencies, for better performance, and to fast-track the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta Region.

“Deplores the current “invasion” of the NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme and other Niger Delta-related agencies by government officials and persons from other parts of the country.

“Re-echoes call for the amendment of relevant sections of the NDDC Establishment Act 2000, to extricate the three non-South South States (Abia, Imo, and Ondo) that were integrated on political grounds, from the Commission.

“Further condemns the continued gross “annexation” of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, where all top strategic management positions are occupied by persons from the north, while Niger Delta indigenes are marginalized and circumscribed to peripheral standings, in both the management and operations of the industry.

“Cites the recent humongous Pipeline Maintenance Contracts awarded by NNPC Ltd., to the exclusion of qualified firms from the Niger Delta as a typical example.

“Calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to guarantee the appointment of someone from any of the six South-South States as the next Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd; that anything short of that would be a great disservice to the Niger Delta people.

“Given that the Federal Government is developing policies to legalize illegal mining of solid minerals, the Meeting calls on the Federal Government to consider supporting and encouraging artisanal refineries, and stop the unnecessary criminalization, to provide gainful employment to the teeming youths of the region and country.

“Regrets the poor management of the 3% Host Communities Development Fund under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and calls for its full implementation. “