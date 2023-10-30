Palliative Distribution: Gov Otu suspends SEMA DG in Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross River state Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu has suspended the Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency , (SEMA), Mrs Angela Odey.

The suspension was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche and made available to newsmen Monday.

Although no reason was stated for her suspension which takes effect from the close of work on Monday but the statement further directed thar within the period of her suspension she should not engage covertly or overtly in the administration of SEMA.

“His Excellency, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Director General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief (Mrs.) Angela Ogeyi Odey.

October 30, 2023

“The DG is directed to hand over to the most senior director in the Agency before close of work today, Monday, October 30, 2023.

“During the period of her suspension, she is requested not to be engaged, covertly

or overtly, in the administration of the SEMA except otherwise directed by His

Excellency,” he stated.

Unofficial sources revealed that her suspension was not far from the way she handled palliatives distribution especially food( rice) and non food items.

Vanguard reports that this would be the first suspension of an appointee under the administration of Governor Bassey Otu.