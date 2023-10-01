Pa EK Clark opens up on Oborevwori

Oborevwori

…and a governor’s aversion for sub-standard projects

By Festus Ahon

Since his assumption of office, if there is one thing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has spoken strongly against, it is sub-standard projects. The governor has not hidden his aversion for low-quality jobs, and has on every important occasion used the opportunity to express his strong distaste for poor-quality projects.

To show his commitment to excellence in project delivery, Oborevwori, while inaugurating the Chairmen and members of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, said his administration has zero tolerance for sub-standard projects and urged appointees to strive for excellence by engaging only contractors with proven track records of performance.

Speaking at the ceremony, he challenged the new boards to put in place strong governance structures to drive robust policy formulation for effective service delivery and for the overall performance of the agencies.

Earlier on Monday, the governor swore-in the Chairman and members of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DSIEC, and said that Nigerians from all walks of life were desirous of an electoral process where the will of the people would prevail.

He charged electoral umpires to ensure free, fair, transparent, and credible elections that will generally reflect the will of the people. He said the primary responsibility of the Commission (DSIEC) was to organize, undertake, and supervise all elections to local government councils within the state in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

Oborevwori said that members of the Commission were carefully selected to reflect the values of probity, accountability, and strength of character they possess and urged them to ensure that the will of voters prevailed at all times in all elections they would organise.

The governor, same day, swore-in members of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission and the Local Government Service Commission.

Before then, penultimate Saturday, he urged the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to collaborate with State Governments to ensure that the region benefits from quality projects in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oborevwori spoke when the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Momoh and his delegation visited him at Government House, Asaba.

The governor, who congratulated the Minister on his appointment, said such collaboration was necessary in order to improve the living conditions of the people of the region.

He further said that his administration was committed to the execution of quality projects, adding that he had also approved the payment of over N5.5bn promotion arrears to civil servants.

Momoh told his guest that the delegation was in the state as part of his stakeholders visit to the Niger Delta region to know what was on ground and the challenges.

Meanwhile, for engaging the services of construction giants, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, for the multi-billion naira three flyover bridges, cloverleaf and road expansion in Effurun and Warri areas of the state, Oborevwori has received accolades from different Nigerians with the latest coming from no less person than the Ijaw National Leader and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark.

In an open letter to commend Oborevwori for the gesture, Clark described the decision to undertake the mega projects as a right step towards fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises to the residents of the twin cities of Effurun and Warri.

Clark, a former Minister of Information, said the projects signaled that the governor had started well, especially giving facelift to the twin-cities of Effurun and Warri. The elated elder statesman while expressing his satisfaction with the projects, told the governor that he has his blessings in his quest to bring infrastructural development to the state and urged him to extend similar development to other parts of the state.

The elder statesman assured Oborevwori of his full support and encouragement and urged him to always reach out to him for his wise counsel and support at all times.

In a related development, Traditional Rulers in Delta State have lauded the State Government for awarding contracts for the construction of three flyover bridges in Warri and Uvwie and its environs.

Rising from their monthly meeting in Asaba, the monarchs said they were happy with what they called “bold step” of the Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration at repositioning Delta in terms of infrastructural and human capital development, particularly the calibre of persons appointed to head Ministries, Departments and Development Agencies in the state.

In a three-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue 1, said the Council-in-Session congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, on the inauguration of several multi-billion naira projects across the state as part of activities to mark the first 100 days in office of the present administration.

The monarchs reasoned that the awards of several projects for execution by the State Executive Council and the inauguration of already completed ones were indication of the commitment of the government to increase the tempo of development across the state in line with the M.O.R.E. Agenda of Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

At the opening ceremony of the 7th National Youth Games holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Oborevwori, penultimate Saturday, said the state had overtime become the nation’s sports destination.

The governor remarked that the National Youth Games had come to stay, describing it “as a powerful vehicle to discover new talents from the grassroots and ensure that there is a standard programme for athletes’ succession in the country.

He said the games had continued to make room for athlete development, a cost-effective and reliable tool to promote national unity and advance development and peace agendas of both the national and sub-national governments.

Oborevwori said the Government of Delta State had continued to make its resources available to host national and international sporting competitions, like the African Senior Athletics Championship in 2018 and the 21st National Sports Festival in 2022.

The governor assured participants of peaceful and exciting games, adding that adequate arrangements have been made for hitch-free movement across the length and breadth of the city. He charged the athletes to use the games to launch themselves to national and international prominence.

Earlier while receiving the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, and his delegation, Oborevwori said Delta has become a Mecca for sporting activities and assured of a hitch-free exercise.