Ozigbo rejects chieftaincy title over alleged politicization

Valentine Ozigbo

By Vincent Ujumadu

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, who was a special adviser to Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the February 25 election during the campaigns, Mr Val Ozigbo, has rejected the the chieftaincy title offered to him by the people of Anaocha local government area of Anambra State following alleged politicization of the issue.

Ozigbo, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Anambra governorship election, was to be conferred with the title of ‘Enyi Oma Anaocha’ ( good friend of Anaocha) by the traditional rulers of the area this weekend and arrangements for the event had already gone far before his decline.

In a statement on Thursday, Ozigbo said: “As you may know, I was deeply honoured to have been chosen for the title of “Enyi Oma Anaocha.” However, it has come to my attention that certain interests, perhaps feeling uneasy about our collective progress, are attempting to politicize this traditionally significant award.

“This not only threatens the sanctity of our traditions, but could also spark unnecessary divisions within our beloved communities.

“After thoughtful consultations with Anaocha’s esteemed leaders, I have made the difficult decision not to partake in this weekend’s ceremony. “This decision was not made lightly. It reflects my commitment to ensuring that our traditions remain untainted and our communities remain harmonious.

“I deeply appreciate the genuine intentions of the Anaocha Traditional Council and the entire communities. I want to extend my apologies, especially to you, my close friends, and to all who had planned to attend the event in support and celebration.

“Our journey is filled with highs and lows, but unity, love, and mutual respect keep us moving forward.

“The values that bind us are stronger than the challenges that face us. I remain steadfast in my commitment to serving our community and pushing for the betterment of Anambra State.

“I hope to see you soon, under happier circumstances, as we continue to work towards our shared goals. Your understanding, support, and prayers mean the world to me”.

It was gathered that some people in the state were opposed to the conferment of the title on Ozigbo because of his rumoured interest in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, hence his decision to call it off.