Oyo govt appeals removal of Soun

THE Oyo State government has filed an appeal challenging the court ruling which invalidated the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Also, an application for stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal Defendants/Applicants against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Judicial Division has also been filed at the High court.

The application is also seeking for an order from the Court restraining the Claimant/Respondent by himself or through his servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever prevent him from taking any step or further step in recognition or in pursuance of the Judgment of this Court, Coram: Justice K. A. Adedokun delivered on the 25th day of October, 2023 in Suit No: HOG/27/2022 BETWEEN: PRINCE MUHAMMED KABIR OLAOYE V. EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE & 11 ORS. in executing the ruling.

Justice K.A Adedokun had on october 25, in suit no HOG/27/2023 between Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye Vs The Governor of Oyo State and 11 others, said that the procedure for the nomination of the Soun of Ogbomoso the 12th Defendant was “irregular, null and void,” for not strictly complying with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy declaration of 1958.