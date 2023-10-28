‘Owe B Owe’, Dammy Krane to release Davido diss track

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, has shared a snippet from a diss track he recorded over a rift with popular singer, Davido.

Recall that the pair have been at loggerheads on the social networking site, X (Twitter), where the former accused Davido of failure to pay royalties on a song ‘Pere’ they recorded in 2017.

In a video shared on his Instagram story on Saturday, Dammy Krane announced the diss track ‘Owe B Owe’ will be out soon.

The lyrics partly goes:

“Owe B owe (owe owe one)

“Pay me my money (Owe owe one)

“Owe B Owe (Owe Owe One)

“Sha ma sere,’

Vanguard reported earlier that in a post on X on Tuesday, Dammy Krane called out the ‘Unavailable Crooner’ over failure to pay for the song they recorded and accused the singer of taking a singer, Idowest, from his label.

“Let’s not forget #davido; you took Idowest from my record label; I didn’t talk because I saw you as a brother, neither did I drag the artiste (cos I had done my part to help him). Genuinely I want to know why you don’t want to pay me for a song you tweeted that I wrote after all.”

In his defense, Davido took to Twitter on Friday and stated that the ‘Amin Crooner’ has yet to pay him for the three songs they recorded together and recalled how he housed the singer.

“I never got paid for that also my three verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career… .. oh yea plus my royalties.

“We charge now so that’s about $150k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless.”