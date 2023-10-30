Over 50 headless corpses uncovered around Lokpanta cattle market — Gov Otti

Gov. Otti

Vows to make it daily mkt, expel criminals, restore security

. Says era of sharing allocation to stakeholders over

By Steve Oko

No fewer than 50 decomposing headless bodies have been uncovered around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Gov. Alex Otti who made the shocking revelation during a media parley in Umuahia on Sunday night, regretted that the vicinity of the market had become a den of criminals where all manner of atrocities were committed.

He vowed that there was no going back on the decision of the State Government to eject all residents out of the market, and convert it to a day market ” that closes in the evening and everybody goes home”.

The Governor who noted that the on-going campaign against insecurity in Umunneochi/Isuikwuato axis was beginning to yield fruits, said that his administration was poised to pay the cost of of restoring sanity, peace and order in the region and the entire state.

He vowed that no inch of the state would be allowed to serve as a breeding ground for criminals, adding that anybody still opposed to Government’s efforts to sanitise the cattle market must be a criminal or an accomplice.

Gov. Otti said that his administration had introduced technology in the fight against insecurity in the state, and vowed to sustain the heat against criminals until total peace and security were restored.

” We have installed electronic equipment to that tells us what is happening in every part of the state. A few weeks ago, we found that a lot of ransom that was paid for kidnapping ended up somewhere around Umunneochi, and we decided to raid the place. During the raid we made shocking discoveries.

” In less than 48 hours,we recovered over 50 dead bodies around the cattle market in Umunneochi. We recovered over 20 decomposing headless bodies – men, women, children! We recovered so much skeletons of people killed!

” We also discovered that gun running, prostitution and so many things were happening in the market. So, we realised that the first thing to be done is to secure the market. We went in and brought down many brothels, and we felt that the market, just like any other market, should be a day market which starts in the morning and closes in the evening.”

Gov. Otti further hinted that part of the measures to boost security in the area were to convert the market to a general purpose market and to fence it round.

” We have started fencing the market even though it will cost a lot of fortunes. We also want to make it a general market not just for cattle alone. There will be sections for provisions, food stuffs, electronics and others .

” We also feel that those people hibernating in the market should go and live in the communities. We want to have a peaceful Christmas where our people will come home and have peaceful movement both around Umunneochi and other parts of the state. Anybody not supporting this move must be a criminal, and there is no place for criminals anymore in Abia”.

Otti said that the fight against insecurity would not distract his administration from its development agenda, noting that the on-going infrastructural development is on course.

He explained that apart from the number of roads projects already awarded and delivered, more road projects would be awarded in the weeks ahead.

Otti said that three designs had already been received on the Nunya/Isuikwuato road, assuring that very soon the contract will be awarded.

He also said that the contract for the rehabilitation of Ohafia/Abam/Okobo/Arochukwu road, had been awarded.

The Governor who regretted that previous administrations awarded the same project but failed to execute, promised that very soon, the age-long jinx that ‘no road to Arochukwu is easy’ would be broken.

He added that while the State Government would be undertaking the Abam/Okobo/Arochukwu Road, pressure would be mounted on the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Ohafia/Ihechiowa/ Arochukwu federal Road.

Otti said that his judicious management of funds was the secret of his developmental strides, disclosing that he has plugged leakage of resources which have hitherto been wasted.

He said that his administration had not borrowed money so far but added that “when it becomes necessary to borrow for production and not for consumption”, Government might consider that.

” We have a government that understands economy; we have a government that does not believe in frivolous spending; a government that does not share money to stakeholders. If you are not working, you will not eat.

” We have been saving money and cutting cost of governance. The money they have been sharing to stakeholders and e-rats has stopped. We have been saving from our allocations and we have not borrowed”.

Otti further said that those resorting to blackmail in the name of opposition to seek attention should look elsewhere because he would not give them any attention.

He said he had decided to ignore those he described as ” political critics and emergency opposition”.

” Our attention is focused on the people. We will not be responding to those whose stock in trade is to attack Government for political appointment . They are only a tiny minority and we can’t be blackmailed. They will not get the attention they are looking for.

Gov. Otti urged Abians to repose confidence in his administration, declaring that he came on board to end their pains and transform the state.