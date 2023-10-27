Our position on Geely, Changan brands — Mikano

By Theodore Opara

MIKANO Motors, one of the leading automobile companies in Nigeria has cleared the air as regards its position on the Geely and Changan brands.

The company said the relationship between it and Geely brand is facing some strain over certain unresolved matters, one of which is the recent addition of the Changan auto brand to its portfolio.

Mikano Motors, however, made it clear that all their existing Geely clients would continue to receive their robust after-sales service support, and attention at all times.

Managing Director of Mikano Motors, Ralph Haidar, disclosed this in Lagos at a media parley aimed at enlightening its customers on why the company took over the franchise of the Changan brand in Nigeria.

The Changan marque, before now, used to be one of the brands marketed in Nigeria by the Stallion Group.

Haidar explained that the decision to take over the franchise of Changan brand of vehicles in Nigeria was not unconnected with Mikano Motors’ efforts at expanding its operations, and also to avail Nigerians opportunities to get a wide range of state-of-the-art vehicles at affordable prices.

According to him, Mikano has future plans to bring in more brands to complement the existing line-up in order to grow its market share within the automotive market and provide Nigerians with premium and diverse options when selecting vehicles.

He reiterated that the three-year-long Mikano-Geely relationship was undergoing some review; whilst emphasising that customers would continue to enjoy adequate after-sales service from them.

He said, “None of our Geely customers has faced any issue in the after-sales service. Whatever is going on between us and Geely, our customers must not bear the consequences. That is our resolve. They should get the best because they trusted us. It is standard practice that every automaker will give a warranty on their products and what it will cover for the customers.

“But at Mikano, we have gone the extra mile to ensure no customer is left with any bitter experience. We have a budget of goodwill, where we extend our service beyond what the automaker’s warranty covers.”

Haidar revealed that Mikano Motors took on Changan because of its versatility and the latest technology it offers as well as its array of models that it has placed under Mikano Motors in Nigeria.

“Changan which is the number one selling auto brands in the Middle East, and the biggest export from China to Nigeria has given us more models to market here in Nigeria. This means we have a diverse range of models from this top Chinese auto maker to offer Nigerians. It is the best brand in the Middle East and other regions and has outstanding service in safety and innovation from its competitors.

“Changan is one of the top Chinese auto brands that is gaining immense popularity worldwide and is known for its value offering across automotive segments.”

He also said, “Within two years of entering the auto business in Nigeria, Mikano has redefined the sector with its quality products and, after-sales back-up, making the brands they represent, the most sought after in the market presently. Mikano’s entry has also brought stiffer competition in the industry as well as the standards of vehicles.”