Our classrooms are empty, employ teachers – Rivers NUT tells Fubara

Gov Fubara

…decries deplorable state of schools in rural communities

…as govt warns teachers against sabotaging efforts

By Davies Iheamnachor

Teachers in Rivers State have decried deplorable state of schools in rural communities in the state, noting that the development was affecting learning process.

The teachers on the platform of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, made the call in Port Harcourt during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day ragged: “The Teachers we Need for the Education we Want; the Global Imperative to Reverse Teacher Shortage.”

Speaking, the NUT Chairman in the state, Comrade Collins Ebokwa Echikpu, in his address hailed the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his numerous innovative projects that are targeted at repositioning the education sector of the state.

Echikpu, however, noted that there were much concerns about the poor conditions of schools in rural communities, calling on the governor of the state for urgent attention.

He said: “We are not mindful of the fact that our governor, His Excellency , Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is a teacher friendly governor. The Nigeria Union of Teachers is also grateful to you for your prompt payment of teachers salaries.

“We wish to inform you that schools in rural communities are in deplorable condition and it is affecting teaching and learning.”

Echikpu noted that based on the efforts of the government that teachers do not have much worries, but particularly called on the governor to give due attention to employment of teachers.

He said the classrooms were empty and need qualified teachers, even has he called on the government to quickly constitute Secondary Schools Board of the state in order to give opportunity for teachers’ employment.

He further called on the state to domesticate the new retirement age of 65years approved by the federal government for teachers in the state.

He said: “Teachers in Rivers State have no much complains this year, but there are issues that we need attention on. We plead with you that based on the importance of role of teacher to approve the new retirement age in Rivers State as a further step of motivation.

“Promotion and issuance of promotion letters and ensure it financial implications. Many have received their promotion letters and are enjoying it, while many others have not been promoted. We call on you to hasting up the process of their promotion.

“Our classrooms are empty. We urging that the process of employing more teachers should be completed because our classrooms are empty. We also call on you to constitute the Secondary Schools Board to achieve employment of more teachers.

Meanwhile, the state government has promised that it would continue to prioritize the welfare of teachers in the state, as the governor of the state Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has keen interest in education.

Prof Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner of Education, while addressing the teachers on behalf of the governor of the state, noted that the government has begun renovation and remodeling of schools in the state, adding that the state government has invested billions of naira in the process.

He said: “The governor has great passion and interest in teachers. All the teachers expect some that maybe because of documentation error, but by the end of this month you payment will come.

“I want to assure you that the government led by His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara will continue to prioritize the welfare of teachers. The government of the day is the government of consolidation and has high premium in education, that is the reason for the renovation and remodeling of our schools.”

Mmom said the state was up to date with the payment of teachers’ salaries, adding that the state approved free registration for student seeking to sit in for Basic Education Certification, Juniors WAEC, and Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, including West Africa Examination Certificate and National Examination Council, NECO.