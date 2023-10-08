Osun suspended monarchs: Group criticizes Adeleke over review delay

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A pressure group, Center for Responsive Governance, CRG, has berated Governor Ademola Adeleke over his administration’s unnecessary delay of its review committee report on some monarchs suspended in Osun State last year.

Adeleke had, during his inauguration in November, 2022, issued an Executive Order suspending over 20 monarchs, including the Aree of Iree, Owa of Igbajo, Akirun of Ikirun and Olupo of Oluponna, and set up a review committee on the process of their appointments.

The review committee later submitted its report in March, 2023, after which the state government never acted on the report.

However, the governor, at an interactive session with the public last week, said the committee’s report is ready and will soon be gazetted and made public. Reacting, Ayo Ologun, CRG Coordinator, described Adeleke’s statement as unjust, saying the issue showed that the governor’s Executive Order was issued out of emotion and not based on informed opinion. According to him, the hurried Executive Order has further exposed him as a governor with emotions and not acting based on informed opinion. “Were it that the Executive Order was given on informed opinion and legality, it won’t have taken the governor almost a year to permanently resolve the issues in the interest of the towns concerned.

At the first Ipade Imole held, the governor was not able to give a specific timeframe for the issue to be resolved despite confirming that the white paper was ready”, he stated.

“What then is the delay about? Justice delayed can be justice denied and the delay in not in anyway in the interest of the people of the towns and cities. The governor is simply unjust to them”.