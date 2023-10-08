Osanebi celebrates natal anniversary with orphans

..As youths, women continues the Osanebi Day tradition

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial polls, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi today celebrated his natal anniversary with orphans across Ndokwa Nation.

Osanebi represented by members of his political family said this year he decided to have a low key celebration on his birthday and focus more on humanitarian gestures.

According to the former deputy speaker of the DTHA, he thought it wise to spend the birthday with the orphans because he knows regular Nigerians are going through a difficult phase, talk more of those living in orphanage homes whom mostly depends on items donated by well meaning individuals for survival.

He said his gesture of reaching out to the less privileged won’t stop on his birthday as he plans to make the donations to the orphanage homes regular.

Bags of rice, beans, garri, yams, provisions, beverages, sanitary wares were part of the items donated to the orphans, with GBI orphanage home Ebedei, Tonia orphanage home Obiaruku, Foster Paradise orphanage home Obetim-Uno and Peace Loving People Orphanage home Kwale were the places visited.

At the various homes visited, the elated children while wishing Osanebi a happy birthday, prayed for God to continually bless the works of his hands.

In a similar development, youths and women of Ndokwa Nation gathered together in Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West LGA, to continue their tradition of celebrating the Osanebi Day.

In a short speech by Idi Presley, Principal Secretary to Osanebi, although their principal asked for muted celebrations this year, they still felt it proper to celebrate the man that has continued to shine light on their paths.