Organisers seek to set high standard at SFFL Showtime Coed Flag Football League 

.Games hold today

Organisers of the FFL Showtime Coed Flag Football League have said that the ongoing session X league, tagged ‘Showtime Sunday,’ going on at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos, with 10 teams is geared towards promoting Flag football Sport and also engaging youths to be more productive in the society through Sports.

The ongoing SFFL Showtime Coed Flag Football league which has over 50 men and women players, representing different club sides has been highly entertaining with officiating also being at top notch.

As the league enters its third week today, the Spartans still lead in the log with 56 points.

According to the organisers of the SFFL Coed Flag Football League, the turnout of spectators on every match day has brought lots of glamour and awareness to the league.

The Commissioner of SFFL Coed Flag Football League, Adejumo Adebare, said the games have so far been outstanding as various teams are poised to outshine one another every match day to get more points and brighten their chances in the race to the top of the league table.

Adebare stated that all hands are on deck to ensure the SFFL coed Flag Football League gets the high-level officiating that is required in Flag Football Sport.

“I am delighted that Flag Football is getting more participation of youths. Club owners in the league are working round the clock to make their teams get the required assistance to raise the level of their game.

The 10 teams in the league are Titans, Warriors, Dragons, LA Flag, Spartans, Mavericks, Raptors, Outlaws, Panthers and Rebels.