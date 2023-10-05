Opposition parties urged to let Tinubu focus on governance

President Bola Tinubu

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta state, APC, Chief Charles Obada has enjoined presidential candidates of various political parties in court over the last presidential elections to sheath their swords to allow President Bola Tinubu focus on his duties as president of the country.

Speaking at his residence in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area, Delta state, Chief Charles Obada who is the eldest son of late General Orho Obada rtd said enough was enough.

” I want to urge all parties at this time to sheath their swords, not minding their cases at the Supreme court. I am one of those who believe that the judgement from the supreme court would be in favour of Mr President.

” So it is time to tell all of them that enough was enough. We need to give Mr President space to focus on governance, Nigeria . Let us all support Mr President to succeed “.

Obada who was a two time governorship aspirant in Delta state further appealed to the Senate to confirm Hon Stella Okotete as Minister, adding also that he was optimistic that the governorship candidate of the APC in the last election in Delta state Chief Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would finally reclaim his mandate via the court processes.