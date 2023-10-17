Ooni @49: Your exemplary leadership style inspires me – Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the leadership style of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi inspired him and many other people globally.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in celebration of the monarch’s 49th birthday anniversary, he described the monarch as a foremost traditional ruler in the promotion of culture and heritage.

According to the governor, the foremost traditional ruler is a symbolic leader, giving his remarkable efforts towards the preservation of Yoruba ideals and culture.

While extolling the humble carriage of the Arole Oduduwa and pronounced commitment to the unity of the race, the Governor, expressed his admiration for the monarch’s style of leadership, which embodies strong emphasizes to the well-being and prosperity of the people.

“It is my honour to warmly felicitate with the Arole Oduduwa, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, Ojaja II, on his 49th year birthday celebration.

“Oba Ogunwusi’s exemplary leadership is a source of inspiration to a lot of people. We are grateful for your unwavering commitment to our tradition and fostering mutual understanding and harmony between our people.

“I therefore prays to Eledumare to continue to give Kabiyesi good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Osun state and Nigeria at large”, it reads.