One killed as suspected herders ambush Oyo security outfit, Operation Burst

….Fear grips dwellers

By Adeola Badru

Ibadan—One person has reportedly been killed, while scores were injured, as suspected herders ambushed the combined Oyo State security outfit, code-named ‘Operation Burst’, at Apalokun village, in Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state.

The herders, who reportedly invaded a farm in the community with their cattle, killed his owner in the process and also destroyed crops worth thousands of naira.

The incident, which happened Saturday, October 14, 2023, has thrown the entire community into panic.

The dwellers, in order not to take law into their hands, alerted Operation Burst.

In a swift response, men of the Operation Burst stormed the community to fish out the perpetrators.

While operatives of the Operation Burst were combing the bush for the perpetrators, they were ambushed by the herders.

The herders reportedly engaged the men of Operation Burst in a free for all which resulted in scores being injured.

A source at the Operation Burst who preferred anonymity, told Vanguard that “the herders killed a farm owner at Apolokun village after grazing on his farm. Men of Operation Burst were alerted by the community who immediately rushed to the scene. The herders ambushed men of the combined security outfit otherwise known as Operation Burst that went there to ensure peace and calmness.

“The matter is being investigated by the various security agencies in the state. The heads of the various security agencies have met with the relevant stakeholders including the representatives of the Fulani and the community heads.”