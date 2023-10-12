One cheats death, as building collapses in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Police command, on Thursday, said a man identified as Seun was on Wednesday pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in the Old Bank area of the Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the victim was receiving treatment at Demark Hospital.

Odutola said, “The victim is responding to treatment after being rushed to one Demark Hospital.

“The entire place has been closed off. We have also contacted the Local Government Authority to seal off the affected area,” Odutola told our correspondent via WhatsApp.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the collapsed building had been distressed for a long time before it finally caved in at about 5:20p.m on Wednesday.

Although no casualty was recorded, but the stairs of the collapsed building fell on the victim, who was trapped for hours before help reached him.

In a one-minute video shared on social media, residents were seen mobilising resources to rescue the victim from the rubble he had been trapped in.

While dragging him out of what seemed like a channel, the rescuers asked for water to be poured over the victim, who looked unconscious.