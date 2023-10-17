Ondo Gov aspirant gives out N100 m empowerment programme

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A governorship aspirant in All Progressive Congress, Ondo state, Prince Jimi Odimayo, has launched out various empowerment programmes valued at over N100 million, to support the rural dwellers.

Odimayo, has equally handed out cash gift totalling N10 million to peasants in Irele and Okitipupa local government areas of the state, as his contribution to the palliative programme of the federal government, to cushion the biting effect of fuel subsidy removal.

This was contained in a Statement issued and signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Kayode Fasua and made available to newsmen in Akure.

Odimayo, a member of the House of Representatives representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, said that the gesture was actually beyond the palliative measure, as he sincerely desired to improve on the living condition of his people.

The lawmaker, who is an oil and gas entrepreneur, gave out N50,000 in cash, each to 200 beneficiaries cutting across the two council areas that form his constituency.

Odimayo had, in Ode-Irele, headquarters of Irele local council area, taken the suprise move at an awareness programme organised by the Institute of Agricultural Research, Samaru, Kaduna State, in collaboration with Excellent Speed Integrated Services Ltd.

He said, “In the first instance, I have mapped out self-emplyment programmes for youths, women, and artisans, cutting across vocations in all the wards of the two local government areas that make up this Federal Constituency.

“In the area of actual financial palliative, a sum of N50,000 is now being given out each, to 200 vulnerable residents of the constituency, to alleviate their suffering.

“This effort is my way of mitigating the consequences of the fuel subsidy removal by alleviating the hardship faced by them, as I’m committed to fostering a sustainable future for the residents of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

“Going forward, human empowerment and job attraction to engage our unemployed youths are to be my top priorities, besides other development programmes that I have earmarked not only for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency alone, but for the whole Ondo State.”

Odimayo added that he had initiated moves for the citing of a federal college of agriculture and a federal medical college in the constituency, noting that he recently initiated a bill for the agric college, which had passed the first reading.

The Rep member, who is Chairman of House Committee on National Population Commission, also assured the entire people of Ondo State of his commitment to their wellbeing, stressing that as a federal lawmaker, he had been busy visiting and lobbying various federal agencies, to attract development to his home state.