Omowunmi Dada becomes artist in residence at University of Michigan’

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning actress, Omowunmi Dada has added a new feather to her cap, as she becomes artist in residence at the prestigious University of Michigan, the United States.

Established through a Title VI grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by the African Studies, ASC, in collaboration with the Department of Afro-American and African Studies, DAAS, the Global Artist in Residence program will see the actress working with DAAS language instructors in developing audio-visual materials for teaching African languages as well as engaging with the broader University of Michigan (U-M) campus community.

In addition, she will engage with elementary, middle, and high school students and teachers in Southeast Michigan.

She will also make presentations about Nollywood and African filmmaking at events organized in partnership with various U-M schools and departments and local organizations while educating the next generation about the Nigerian culture.

Expressing excitement, the actress said that she is honoured to be the Global Artist in Residence, representing Nollywood, one of Africa’s most vibrant film industries.

“Through this unique opportunity, I am excited to engage with faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan, sharing the rich tapestry of African culture and the incredible journey of the Nigerian movie industry, of which I am proud to be a part.

Together, we will explore the captivating stories, diverse traditions, and the creative spirit that defines Africa, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans in ways that promote the culture of collaboration between the United States and the continent of Africa,” she said.

Also speaking, ASC Director, Prof. Omolade Adunbi described Dada as a phenomenal actor whose presence in the movie industry in Nigeria and Africa has helped introduce a new flair to how we understand Nollywood and filmmaking on the continent.

“Visiting our classrooms to share her wealth of experience with our students will further make Africa and the rich tradition of the continent and the burgeoning film industry in Nigeria more visible on our campus,” Adunbi said.

Omowunmi Dada holds a It’s Bachelor in Arts ( B.A Hons) in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos. An award-winning actress, who’s also a presenter, and model has been gracing the screens for almost 10 years.