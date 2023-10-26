Oluwaseun Double Bass: Multi-talented musician making waves on global stage

Oluwaseun Double Bass

Adeshina Oluwaseun Emmanuel popularly known as Seun Double bass is a multi-talented musician, singing in the choir and playing classical, jazz, contemporary, and traditional bass patterns, he also plays the keys, electric bass, and local talking drum.

He is a principal bass player and sectional head for lower string at the Muson Symphony Orchestra and also at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (DSO) orchestra, respectively.

He started music at a tender age in the church choir and began his musical career professionally in 2010 after he got his Bachelor’s degree as an Electrical Electronics engineer. He then started playing double bass professionally.

In 2013 he got a full scholarship from MTN-Foundation to study music at the Music Society of Nigerian (Muson) and got a diploma in music and double bass major in 2015. He`s got London ABRSM Certificates both in Theory and double bass performance Grades 3, 5, 7 and 8, respectively.

He anchored the 150 orchestra players at the Love World Church in 2016 to attempt and win the world’s largest choir and orchestra of 15,000 choirs and 150 orchestra players. He was part of the Muson school choir at the World Choir Game in Grado, Italy, and won a gold medal.

Adeshina Oluwaseun Emmanuel led the team of six to MALTA in 2015 to attend and perform with the selected orchestra players at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in Valetta, Malta, and also led 11 all-Nigerian players to the UK in 2018 to participate and play at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in London.

He currently leads a group of Nigerian International musicians called Dulcis Ensemble with appearances internationally and locally. He is currently a member of the Ealing Symphony Orchestra in London. Recently in October 2023, he featured at the musical performance at the Google celebration of black history month in London, playing Talking drum and Double bass.