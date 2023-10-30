Olanrewaju Alaka celebrated in Savvy Magazine’s 15th issue

In its recently released 15th edition, Savvy PR Media magazine shone the spotlight on Olanrewaju Alaka, a public relations professional and brand manager. Alaka, the Founder of Laerryblue Media, was celebrated among the outstanding PR professionals in the 15th magazine issue of Savvy PR Media List 2023.

This recognition isn’t the first of its kind for Olanrewaju, as he was also featured in the 2022 list of Legit.ng Top 10 Most Influential Digital Marketers in Nigeria, underscoring his sustained excellence and growing influence in the public relations domain.

The accolade follows a string of awards won by Olanrewaju over the years, including the Screams Awards and Esteem Awards, continually showcasing his mastery and innovative approach to the Nigerian PR industry. This extensive list of awards is a testament to the high regard and esteem he commands in the industry.

Taking to his Instagram page, Olanrewaju Alaka said: “I am truly humbled and grateful to the organizers of Savvy Media Africa for this recognition.

“It’s an honor to be featured among such remarkable PR professionals. This acknowledgment reaffirms the dedication and hard work we put into every project at Laerryblue Media Limited.”

Reflecting on his journey, Olanrewaju noted, “I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling and building authentic connections.

“PR is about understanding the essence of a brand and communicating it effectively. It’s not just about publicity; it’s about crafting a narrative that resonates with the audience.”

As the accolades accumulate and the recognitions pour in, Olanrewaju and his Laerryblue Media remain a quintessential figure whose work not only enriches the PR industry in Nigeria and beyond, but also sets a remarkable precedent for what is attainable through dedication, skill, and genuine passion.