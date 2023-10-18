Okparavero Memorial, NGO Partner for Medical Outreach in Sapele

Okparavero Memorial Hospital in Sapele, Delta State, recently partnered with Maden Healthcare Foundation for a two-week medical outreach which took place from October 9th to 17th.

The outreach provided surgeries, eye care and dental care to 96 beneficiaries, with Thirty-six individuals undergoing surgery for various conditions such as fibroids, thyroid issues and hernias, some of which were cancerous. Over 50 others received eye and oral health checks along with reading glasses, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ese Agbatutu of Maden Healthcare Foundation said it was the organization’s first partnership with Okparavero Memorial Hospital for their medical mission work of bringing affordable healthcare to local communities.

Surgical team leader from the US, Dr. Camazine, and anaesthetic nurse Anyanwu Wilson Eberechukwu expressed delight in the collaboration for conducting successful surgeries.

Two beneficiaries, Jennifer Agatha and Eyigbemi Dennis from Warri South West, who had procedures for goiter and fibroid, commended the quality treatment received.

Benjamin Ani and Obodo Kubebudemi Kilani, who benefited from eye and dental services, thanked the organizers and pledged to spread awareness of treatment options at the hospital.

The organizations urged locals to utilize the next outreach slated for January 2024. They seek more partners to improve community health.

President of Sapele Healthcare Development Association, Dr. Kofi Agbetu, lauded the initiative’s aim to enhance access to affordable medical services.

Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, also commended the hospital and foundation for their commitment to public health.

With continued support, Okparavero Memorial and Maden Healthcare Foundation hope to sustain this model of collaborative outreach programs.

Improving lives through quality healthcare remains their overarching goal. Positive community reception bodes well for future successes.