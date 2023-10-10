Ogunbanjo: Nigeria lost a foremost corporate lawyer — Obasanjo, ex-AGF, Utomi

By Henry Ojelu

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bayo Ojo, and political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to late legal icon, Christopher Ogunbanjo, saying he was an exceptional legal luminary, whose vacuum would be difficult to fill in the country by his transition.

Chris Ogunbanjo died on October 7, at the age of 99.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the legal icon as an outstanding and foremost Nigerian Corporate Lawyer.

The former President said: “My family and I wish to commiserate with the entire members of the Ogunbanjo family, the Awujale of Akile Ijebu, Oba Dr Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ijebu land and by extension of Ogun State on the transition of Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo, who was one of the prominent and great sons of Africa.

“He was a successful captain of industry, philanthropist, and exceptionally excellent legal luminary, who I can safely call an outstanding Nigerian Corporate Lawyer.

“In all respects, he was a titan and a brilliant attorney: a good man, an inspiring leader and a remarkable statesman and nationalist whose intellect, integrity, hard work and vision impacted significantly on the legal profession. It is to the eternal credit of the late Chief that he strove to carve a niche for himself in several spheres.

“His zeal and resourcefulness were without deference to his noble background. He brought prodigious energy to bear in whatever he did and it was not surprising that he became a well-established lawyer and an astute businessman of note.”

Also, a former AGF, Chief Bayo Ojo, in a statement said Ogunbanjo’s contributions to the development of corporate governance would forever be remembered in the legal profession.

According to him, Nigeria has lost a legal icon and a boardroom arbitrator with a robust intellectual mind.

Ojo said: “Indeed, Baba Ogunbanjo was a foundation of knowledge. He knew the law in its purest form. A distinct repository of knowledge and a blend of condor, intelligence and humanity throughout his lifetime, he was a cerebral whose advocacy was top-notch.

“He was a ‘Life Force’ and hugely sought after lawyer and many private individuals and corporate organisations within and outside Nigeria relied on his legal advice and counsel and he will be remembered not only for his sharp intellect, but also for his impeccable appearance.”

What late Ogunbanjo, Akintola taught me —Prof Utomi

On his part, Prof Utomi said the late Ogunbanjo and doyen of the accounting profession, Chief Akintola William played a major role in his life.

In his tribute titled’ My street is drained’, Utomi said: “When people worried about how long I would be around from the many troubles of my way I would typically joke that I live on a street where longevity was tradition.

“The tradition was anchored at one end by Accountancy Doyen Akintola Williams and at the other end by Chief Chris Ogunbanjo. Mr. Williams lived past 104 years and only a few weeks ago answered the call that invariably comes to all mortals. The benefit to me of these great lives went beyond the privilege of living on the same street with these extraordinary personages.”