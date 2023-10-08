Ogun mourns, as Chris Ogunbanjo dies

By James Ogunnaike

Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbajo, is dead. Chief Ogunbanjo died on Saturday, October 7. He was born on 14 December 1923, Ogunbanjo died two months to his 100th birthday.

He was a Nigerian corporate lawyer and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Chief Ogunbanjo as a great loss to the State, Nigeria and humanity.

Abiodun, while commiserating with the family of the late business tycoon, said he was a worthy son of the State and a great philanthropist of note, while alive.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, added that Chief Ogunbanjo distinguished himself as a very cerebral lawyer who combined the knowledge of law with entrepreneurial shrewdness.

Governor Abiodun prayed God to grant the family of the late philanthropist the necessary strength to bear the irreplaceable loss and an eternal rest for the departed soul in the bosom of the Lord.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire dynasty of Ogunbanjo, over the passing of their patriarch who passed on to the glory few months to his 100th birthday.

“We take solace in the fact that Baba lived a very impactful and eventful life to the glory of God and selfless service to humanity.

“May God in his infinite mercy rest his soul and grant his family the requisite fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement read.