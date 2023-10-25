NPF conducts training for election security officers ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Ahead of the gubernatorial elections slated for November 11, 2023, in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has approved an intensive two-day training program for the dedicated police personnel earmarked for deployment during the elections.

This training initiative is designed to bolster their capabilities in ensuring peace, order, and security during the electoral proceedings.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The training program is scheduled to hold in Bayelsa State on October 25th to 26th, 2023; Kogi State from October 27th to 28th, 2023; and in Imo State from October 25th to 26th, 2023.

“The central objective of this training exercise is to furnish our law enforcement personnel with the requisite knowledge and competencies to guarantee a tranquil and secure electoral environment.

“The IGP has emphatically stressed the vital importance of upholding the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality, all while adhering strictly to electoral laws and guidelines.

“The Nigerian Police Force will closely collaborate with other pertinent security agencies, electoral stakeholders, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials, candidates, and the general public during the off-season elections.

“The IGP concurrently appeals to political parties and candidates to conduct their campaigns and activities in a peaceful manner, abiding by the tenets of democracy and the sanctity of the rule of law.

“The Inspector General of Police has assured that the Police remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a secure environment for the citizens of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States to exercise their democratic rights and to safeguard the success of the gubernatorial elections.

“He implored all residents and stakeholders to extend their full cooperation to the Police and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election duty in order to achieve a peaceful and transparent electoral process.”