October 1: Nigerians should set aside their differences – APGA

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence anniversary celebration, the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, has urged the country’s citizens to set aside their differences to be able to work towards achieving a great nation.

In his message, Ezeokenwa urged the people to engage in a period of profound introspection and reflect on the country’s journey since becoming independent from the colonial masters.

According to him, there is need for a united effort towards achieving the country’s socio-economic and political aspirations.

He encouraged Nigerians to engage in constructive dialogue and actively contribute to nation-building, believing that by channeling their energy towards positive endeavors, Nigerians can collectively address the challenges facing the country.

While acknowledging that Nigeria, like many nations, has had its fair share of trials and triumphs, Ezeokenwa said by understanding past mistakes and successes, Nigerians can work together to build a more prosperous and inclusive nation for future generations.

He appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to set aside their differences and prioritize the nation’s well-being, even as he further stressed the importance of embracing diversity, upholding democratic values, and promoting peace and stability.