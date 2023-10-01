October 1: Let’s not forget the challenges confronting us – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria commemorates its 63rd Independence Anniversary, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has exhorted the government not to overlook the profound challenges confronting the nation.



The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, emphasized the necessity for immediate action to tackle economic hardships and the escalating insecurity in a statement released on Sunday.



He stressed, “This significant milestone reminds us of the progress we have made as a nation and the challenges that lie ahead.”



The leading cleric urged the government to prioritize the pressing economic and security concerns that have become increasingly prevalent in Nigeria.



Archbishop Okoh went on to highlight the recent depreciation of the Naira against major world currencies, particularly the dollar, and its impact on ordinary Nigerians.

“We call on the government to implement sustainable economic policies that will bolster our local currency, stimulate investment, and revitalize key sectors,” said the CAN President.



He added that by fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, the government could create jobs, alleviate poverty, and improve the quality of life for all citizens.



In addition to the economic challenges, CAN called attention to the escalating state of insecurity, especially in the Southeast region.



The association expressed deep concern over the spate of violence and bloodshed that has plagued communities, leading to loss of lives and displacement of innocent citizens.

“CAN implores the government to intensify efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and all forms of criminal activities,” Okoh stated, advocating for adequate resources for security agencies and stronger collaboration with local communities and intelligence gathering.



Furthermore, the apex Christian body emphasized the need for unity and national cohesion, calling for the harnessing of Nigeria’s diversity for the common good of all citizens.



CAN also encouraged the government to prioritize education and healthcare, asserting that quality education and accessible healthcare were fundamental rights that must be guaranteed to every Nigerian.

On the issue of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and labour unions regarding the removal of fuel subsidies, Okoh said, “We urge both parties to find a balanced solution that minimizes the impact on vulnerable Nigerians.”



He acknowledged the distress and hardship that the removal of subsidies could bring, despite understanding the government’s reasons.



Archbishop Okoh stated, “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, let us not forget the challenges that confront us. CAN remains committed to promoting initiatives towards a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria. By doing so, we can achieve sustainable development, foster peace, and create a nation where every Nigerian can thrive.”