Oborevwori leading by example – South-South, PDP Chair

The South-South Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, says Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State is a shining example of what leadership is all about.



Orbih stated this Wednesday, when he led the South-South zonal working Committee of the party on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba.



Orbih said they were in the state to formally congratulate Governor Oborevwori on his victory at the poll and its subsequent affirmation at the election petitions tribunal.



He described Governor Oborevwori as a product and symbol of loyalty and commitment to the party and commended him for his outstanding accomplishments in just a few months of being in office as governor.

“As the immediate past Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, your wealth of experience alone has placed the state on good stead for a harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature.



” Now the elections are over and it is time for you to deliver on your campaign promises and we have observed with satisfaction the steps you have taken since you took over.



“You are building roads and bridges and you have shown great example of what leadership is all about,” he added.

He lamented the poor state of federal roads in the region and commended Oborevwori for not abandoning critical federal roads in the state and urged other state governments to emulate the Governor’s leadership example.



“Today in the South-South zone, it is difficult for people to travel from one state to another but we thank you for not abandoning the federal link roads in Delta State which you have been repairing because of your love for Deltans.



“We urge other states to emulate your kind gesture because our people in the South-South zone are going through very difficult times because of the poor state of federal roads. You have shown good example and I believe others will emulate what you are doing in Delta.”

He said with Governor Douye Diri’s sterling performance in Bayelsa, PDP was set to retain the state in the coming governorship election.

Orbih said the South South remained the stronghold of the party in the country and assured that from the steps taken so far by Oborevwori as Governor of Delta, the people stood to gain immensely from his M.O.R.E Agenda.

He added, “From the steps you have taken so far as Governor of Delta State, we have no doubt that the people will benefit immensely from your M.O.R.E Agenda.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori thanked the party hierarchy for their support, assuring that he would continue to do his best to provide sterling leadership for the people of the state who trusted him with their mandate.



He commended Orbih for his support to Bayelsa Governor’s re-election, saying that the party had performed creditably in the state.



“Chief Dan Orbih is somebody that l know and once he believes in something, he stands by it. When l wanted to contest for governorship election, l went to his house to seek his blessing and from that date, he followed up with my ambition.



“I am happy that you have taken a very bold step by going to Bayelsa to support our own brother who is doing extremely well.



“Governor Douye Diri is a very good leader who has done a lot for his people. When you get to Bayelsa, you will see quite a lot of impressive projects. Even with the bad terrain, you can see that he has constructed roads and even a flyover and a bridge.



“So, he has done very well. He is a very popular man that has been accepted by his people and l believe that, by the special grace of God, victory will come to PDP,” he said.



He said his administration had done quite a lot in the past few months, assuring that better days awaited Deltans in terms of infrastructural development across the state.



“Here in Delta State, we have done a lot in the last four months of our administration. We have completed and inaugurated some projects in the state and there are a lot of ongoing projects that we are executing.

“My administration will not abandon any ongoing project and we will also initiate new ones to advance the development of the state.



“Today, we have signed a contract agreement with Julius Berger which amounted to approximately N78 billion. By next month, we shall do the ground-breaking ceremony for the projects in Warri and Effurun areas of the state and we shall invite you to the ceremony when we are ready.



“Delta State is PDP. The Minister of 2?Works came to the state and saw that the Benin/Sapele Road is bad and even the East West Road is bad. Even the Minister for Niger Delta also visited and saw that the roads are bad.

“Because of the deplorable state of the Sapele/Amukpe/Agbor Road, l have directed that the contractor should do palliative works on the old road which is about 36 kilometres, to alleviate the plight of road users.

“The Ughelli-Asaba Road is a federal road and we are dualising it which is a very long stretch of road. Part of the sections of the road will be completed this year, and by next year, we will complete the entire stretch of the road.

“We have promised Deltans that we are going to do MORE for them. We have created a peaceful atmosphere in the state and that is why Julius Berger has come to execute projects for the state government. So, Delta State is safe and we are doing our best to make sure that we engage the youths,” he stated.