Oborevwori congratulates Uduaghan at 69

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated former Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as he clocks 69 on October 22.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday in Asaba, expressed profound appreciation to the former Governor for graciously supporting his emergence as Governor of the State.



He lauded the former State helmsman for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of the State, noting that some of the iconic projects in the State capital would remain sterling legacies of his stewardship in the State.



Governor Oborevwori described Uduaghan as “a man of great compassion and leader of inestimable value,” whose contributions to the growth and development of the State would remain indelible in the annals of history.



He appealed to the elder statesman to continue providing useful advice to the Government and people of the State, and prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless him with good health and long life.

He particularly credited Uduaghan for the free maternal and under 5 health care programmes in the State, which had become the pacesetter in the Country.



Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader and former Governor, a renowned physician, an astute politician and remarkable statesman, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON on his 69th birth anniversary.



“Since you left office in 2015, you have remained an influential and inspirational leader in our State and Country, with Deltans and Nigerians celebrating your great strides and contributions to humanity.



“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and associates to thank Almighty God for His continued love and goodness to you and to pray for long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving God and humanity”.