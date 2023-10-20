Oborevwori congratulates Obielum at 66

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated retired police officer and renowned politician, Chief Godswill Obielum, as he clocked 66 years on October 20.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the governor described Obielum, a former governorship aspirant on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a worthy compatriot.

He particularly extolled Obielum for his role in stabilising the party as its leader in Ndokwa East Local Government Area and expressed the hope that Obielum would continue to provide leadership and direction to help mentor the young generation of youths in politics and business, particularly in the area.

Oborevwori lauded the Ushie-born leader and political tactician for his enduring legacy and contributions to the party’s numerous victories in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of the state, Chief Godswill Obielum, on his 66th birth anniversary.

“As you turn 66 today, your family, associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori joined family, friends and associates in celebrating Chief Obielum, whom he described as a political leader of inestimable value and prayed that Almighty God would strengthen him and grant him good health in his continued service to the state and mankind.