Oborevwori appoints Chidi Ikediashi SSA on Tech

Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed an ICT expert Mr Chidi Ikediashi as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Tech.

Chidi over the years has been a dedicated grassroots politician with a background of student unionism and technology.

Being a technocrat, Chidi have diverse educational background and a passion for politics, With a unique blend of experiences studying in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.



Before his appointment as SSA, he served as a local government Supervisory Councillor on Environment in Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State gaining valuable experience in local governance and understanding the needs and aspirations on the grass-root level.



While expressing his appreciations to the governor for finding him worthy , he promised to leverage his knowledge and expertise to drive technological advancement in Delta State.



“I’m committed to using my office to make a significant impact, particularly by empowering and inspiring the youth in embracing technology.



Through innovative initiatives, mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships with the private sector with aim to create an environment that encourages youth participation in the tech industry and equip them with the skills and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.



With a strong dedication to public service, a deep understanding of grassroots politics, and a vision to harness the potential of technology, I’m poised to be a catalyst for positive change and a champion for the aspirations of the youth in their community to promote the MORE agenda of our amiable Governor.” he said