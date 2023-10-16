Oborevwori appoints Chiazor as EA Media

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has appointed veteran Journalist, Communication scholar and immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, Comrade Norbert Chiazor as Executive Assistant, EA on Media.

The appointment is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

Chiazor was Deputy General Manager/ Head of News and current affairs , Delta broadcasting service Warri where he disengaged from service in 2019 after a phenomenal journalism career that began in Bendel Broadcasting service Benin city.

A widely travelled media practitioner, Chiazor was at various times freelance journalist in leading local and international newspapers including The Guardian newspaper and National Concord now defunct as well as Mail & Guardian of South Africa,Irish Times and The Sowetan. He has published articles in the New York-based globally read newspaper International Herald Tribune.

The veteran journalist who is popularly called wordsmith for his informed and elegant writings ,hails from Idumuje unor in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State and had previously served as Executive Assistant Media in the second tenure of the immediate past governor senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa .

The seasoned journalist is expected to bring his oratory ,vast knowledge and experience to bear in the propagation of the policy thrusts of the oborevwori administration,called M.O.R.E

A graduate of English/Literature,University of Benin Mr.Chiazor also holds a degree in Mass Communication,Delta State University and Masters Degree in Mass Communication, University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN.

A respected journalist, Chiazor was Delta NUJ Chairman from 2011 – 2017 serving an unprecedented tenure of six years with a sterling performance that earned the union popular prestige and glory.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria union of journalists NUJ, has expressed appreciation to Delta state governor, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for the appointment of a veteran journalist and former chairman, Delta state council of the union Comrade Norbert Chiazor as Executive Assistant (EA) Media.

A statement issued in Abuja, by the national secretary of the NUJ ,Mr Leman Shaibu,said the appointment represented. governor Oborevwori’s trust on the press as a strategic partner and described Chiazor as a brilliant, thorough-bred and outstanding journalist,sure footed to bring value to the government.

While congratulating Chiazor on the top job, the statement assured governor Oborevwori of support in his commitment to good governance in Delta..