OAP Dotun, wife in child custody feud

Dotun

Popular media personality and event host, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode better known as Do2dtun has accused his wife of denying him access to the daughters they share.

Dotun took to Instagram, Wednesday night, to say he is ready to fight for the custody of his children, disclosing that he has evidence to back up his claims.

His wife, Taiwo Omotayo Oyebanjo sought divorce last year, after almost a decade of marriage, alleging domestic violence and forced abortion, a claim Dotun is refuting.

“I have waited a whole year dealing with you and your family’s wickedness”, he said in one of his posts.

He pleaded with his daughters to forgive him for bringing the issue to social media and further alleged that attempts to be in their life has been resisted and thwarted.

“I still do right by kids regardless. I constantly changed their wardrobe through a personal shopper. As a matter of fact, I have a box of clothes and shoes rejected. Evidence dey. I constantly risked my life and flew to Abuja just to take them to school on few occasions.

“Every holiday I buy tickets, fly to pick them; bring them to Lagos and take them back and return the same day. These people frustrated me. I have wasted ticket trips that I still had to change till date cos I was denied”, he wrote in another post.

Dotun has, however, asked anyone looking to advice him to keep the issue off social media to keep their advice to themselves as he’s going all out to clear his name and be in the life of his children.

Omotayo’s Instagram handle is currently on private mode.