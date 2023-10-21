OANDO backs Alake Golf tournament

The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, Okukenu 1V teeing off

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, Oando Plc, has thrown its weight behind the Alake Golf Tournament which tees off October 26 through the 28, at the Abeokuta Golf Club, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

An official of the Abeokuta Golf Club said Oando believes that sport engenders sportsmanship and serves as a powerful instrument that can foster national unity and drive positive change.

“As the country continues its journey of national reconciliation, communities can benefit a lot through sportsmanship,” he said.

The 2023 Alake Golf Tournament promises to celebrate unity and camaraderie, welcoming around 200 participants, including skilled and amateur golfers nationwide.

The event will kick off with the Caddies’ Competition on the opening day, followed by the Professionals’ Competition on October 27, and rounds off with the Amateurs’ event on Saturday, October 28.