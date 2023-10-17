Nwifuru translating vision into solution in Ebonyi — Govt

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, said the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru was translating his vision for the state into different solutions for the benefit of Ebonyi people.

In a chat with Vanguard in Abakalikii, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor stressed that Governor Nwifuru proved his profound knowledge of the needs of the people of Ebonyi State, right from the periods of electioneering campaigns.

According to the Commissioner, “drawing from his wealth of knowledge and experience, as one who has been through the hills and valleys of the social dynamics of our state, Governor Nwifuru articulated the needs of the people in his manifesto, which he christened “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

“That document has remained a guiding compass and a veritable reference tool for his administration in response to the social contract in which quality service delivery is the focal term. No doubt, he is in a hurry to fulfill all aspects of the terms and expressions as contained in the mutual agreement.

“Indeed, the pursuit of good governance anchored on welfare and specific needs of the people remains the political ideology of the pragmatic and result-oriented Governor of Ebonyi State.

“It is a glaring fact that the state, within these few months of the new administration has already started harvesting bountifully the dividends of good governance.

“To mention but a few, the governor has moved to construct 2km roads in every community in the state. He has awarded the construction of the 12.81km Ishieke- Odomoke- Ekebiligwe–Isophu -Nworie Road.”