NURTW: Your allegation against me unfounded, Lalong replies Labour

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has described as unfounded the allegation by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that he (Lalong) is undermining the agreement signed between the Organised Labour and the government.

The NLC on Thursday in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugbaja, had accused the Minister of violating the agreement by supporting a faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, against a democratically elected leadership of the Union. The Labour Centre had vowed to resist any attempt to foist another leadership on the NURTW.

Reacting to the allegation, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Lalong, who described it as unfounded, said he was not supporting any group.

Lalong in a statement issued by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry last night with the title, “FG not undermining resolution of Labour-Federal Government Agreement of October 2, 2023, noted that he had held meetings with the different factions of NURTW in a bid to reconcile them.

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to a press release issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on 18th October 2023, wherein it alleged that the Honourable Minister, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong is moving to undermine the critical Labour-Federal Government Agreement of October 2, 2023.

“We wish to unequivocally refute the allegation and put it on record that it is unfounded.

“Let it be reiterated that since assuming office and upon the dispute between the various groups within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) being brought to his attention, the Honourable Minister has given consistent, adequate and fair attention to the matter with a view to resolving it.

“Several meetings have been held to resolve the issue with representatives of the disputing groups, and the efforts are still ongoing.

“Therefore, it is not correct to suggest that the Minister is supporting any of the groups in the course of the negotiations.

“Members of the NURTW, the NLC, and the entire Labour movement should be assured that the Minister, as Chief Conciliator, will continue to work with all parties to ensure that there is reconciliation, harmony and industrial peace.”