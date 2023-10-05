NURTW appoints MC Oluomo as Southwest acting chair

…appeals to Ondo, Oyo, Osun govs to reinstate union activities ahead of congress

By Ishola Balogun

The leadership and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) have unanimously appointed Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya as the Acting chairman of Zone 2 of the union.

This is just as the union also pleaded with Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) to reinstate the activities of NURTW in their states which will afford them the opportunity to nominate candidates for the national president of the union zoned to southwest.

The union during the Zonal Conference held at Zone 2 Council Secretariat Plot 12/13 Dagbolu Layout Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday announced Akinsanya as Acting Chairman of the zone pending the time when election will be held later this month.

Speaking at the event, the presiding officer, Nasiru Komolafe (Ex-National Treasurer) explained that “We supposed to have six states in Zone 2, but unfortunately, we have only two states working. The other four states are not working.

“But today, during the course of the meeting, we heard that Ogun has given the union the green light to begin operations again. It has lifted a ban placed on the activities of the NURTW in the state. Now we are having three States.

“By the virtue of the NURTW constitution, we can’t go to election with just two States out of six. At least, we are supposed to have 4 States. So, we agreed to shift the zonal Congress to 19th October 2023 because we are having the National Delegate Conference on 25th of October.

“I am using this medium to appeal to the remaining State Government to please allow NURTW to work in their States, that is Ondo, Osun and Oyo States. The National President of the union has been zoned to the Southwest and we fail to hold a zonal Congress, another zone may take the office from us.”

He added that, “Zonal Chairman was not at the meeting, but the deputy zonal chairman came, and the congress agreed that Musiliu Akinsanya fondly called MC Oluomo should take over the mantle of leadership of the zone in Acting capacity pending the time we will conduct election.”