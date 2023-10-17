NSITF: PenCom transfers N10.20bn contributors

Retirement

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has disclosed that it paid N10.2 billion into the Retirement Savings Account, RSA, holders of no fewer than 142,486 contributors of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund NSITF, Scheme.

According to the commission, the transfer was made from 2014 to date.

The Director-General, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, disclosed this at an interactive session, organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, and the Commission on CPS for the Organised Private Sector, OPS, in Lagos.

Mrs Dahir-Umar, represented by Dr Anyim Nyerere, Commissioner for Technical, PenCom, said this was in compliance with the commission’s responsibility of supervising the transfer, following the enactment of the Pension Reform Act, PRA, 2014.

“In order to ensure that all contributors under the NSITF scheme have their NSITF contributions transferred to their RSAs, the commission had severally featured advertorials requesting NSITF contributors to apply for the transfer of their contributions.

“PenCom wishes to implore all employers to encourage their employees, who have contributed to the NSITF scheme, to liaise with their PFAs and in particular Trustfund Pensions for guidance on how to have their contributions transferred to their RSAs,” she said.