Northern Nigeria and the unattractive “Japa”Phenomenon

By Dr. Roy Chikwem

For decades, Nigeria has grappled with substantial emigration, primarily driven by high youth unemployment and underemployment. The attraction of better job prospects, higher incomes, and improved living conditions overseas acts as a powerful motivator for migration. This has prompted some young Nigerians to seek security and stability elsewhere. The term “Japa” syndrome characterizes a phenomenon in Nigeria where individuals, particularly young Nigerians, choose to migrate abroad in search of better opportunities, often with no intention of returning to their homeland. The term “Japa” is Nigerian slang derived from a Yoruba word meaning “to escape” or “to run away” and is commonly used to describe leaving Nigeria for other countries in pursuit of a better life, education, or employment opportunities.Migration patterns vary significantly among different regions and cultures within Nigeria. It is observed that Nigerian Northerners tend to have a lower inclination to migrate abroad compared to other regions. This inclination can be attributed to various factors.



Economic factors play a significant role in the decision-making process of Nigerian Northerners. The northern region boasts a robust agricultural sector and abundant natural resources, including solid minerals. Opportunities in farming, mining, and trading contribute to local economic stability and growth. The cost of living is exceedingly low, there are lots of scholarship and job opportunities in the North and then the spirit of solidarity is very high.” Dr. Ishola, a university lecturer from Kwara said, “The availability of Agricultural lands has remained an important factor reducing the interest of northern youth from traveling abroad”. Zhokwo, a Certified Accountant from Nasarawa, said, “Many northerners prefer to study abroad and come back to Nigeria to continue their progression in their chosen field. There are a lot of economic opportunities in the north for the educated especially those who study abroad.” On the contrary, Dr. Sani Ibrahim from Kano said, “In practical terms, there are no employment opportunities that may prevent Northerners from going abroad; I rather see ignorance and lack of information and awareness as reason young people in the North find it difficult to travel abroad.” An anonymous interviewee from Kogi said “The north is a fertile virgin land; whatever you grow there, will thrive as far as it is not forbidden or what we call “Haram”.Aderoju, a Development Practitioner from Osun, suggests, “Nigerians should not relocate abroad; instead, they should stay and use their expertise to develop the country for a better future.”



Religious and cultural factors are paramount to Nigerian Northerners, with a large Muslim population that takes pride in religious customs and traditions. Aderoju, a Development Practitioner from Osun, highlights, “Nigerian Northerners prioritize their cultural norms and values when making decisions, including migration. They are known for their strong adherence to their traditions and way of life.” These cultural ties make it difficult for individuals to consider leaving their homeland. Dr. Ishola, a university lecturer from Kwara said, “Northerners are polygamous in nature, and they support large family members. Hardly will any Western country issue a visa to a man with up to four wives and about twenty children.” He further said “Northerners are usually unwilling to make changes or adapt to foreign culture and religion. Given these factors, they prefer to dwell among fellow conservatives in Niger Republic, Cameroon, and neighbouring nomadic countries instead of venturing abroad.” The northern region’s cultural diversity, with various ethnic groups and languages, fosters strong attachments to cultural heritage and traditions, motivating individuals to stay locally and preserve their cultural identity. Dr. Peter Ajanson, a Medical Doctor from Bauchi, said “The religious view that God determines everyone’s destiny plays a huge role that influences the decision of Nigerian Northerners regarding migration. In addition, Amidu, a Pharmacist from Kogi, said, “Family ties play an important role in preventing Nigerian Northerners from migrating abroad because of the polygamous nature of most Northern families and the Islamic educational institutions keep Nigerian Northerners rooted to their homeland”.



Social factors, including family and community ties, have a profound impact on the decision to stay rooted locally. Northern Nigerian culture places a high value on family bonds, with extensive family networks. Staying local allows them to maintain these relationships and participate in community activities. Zhokwo, a Certified Accountant from Nasarawa, said, “The northerners detest the western culture and some of the Muslims would fear that if their children who study aboard stay over – there is a tendency that the western culture will influence them in marriage, and by implication may make them change their religion.” Zhokwo further said “I am an example of this. I did my master’s degree at the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, but because of my family, I never thought of staying behind in the UK”. Northern Nigeria has grappled with the presence of several terrorist groups over the years, posing significant security challenges in the region. For many Nigerian Northerners, there exists a genuine fear of being collectively stigmatized as potential terrorists by the international community. Dr Sani Saidu Ibrahim from Kano, said, “Indeed, the security situation in Northern Nigeria is always affecting the decisions of the young people to travel abroad. This means that people are being tagged the so-called “Jihadists” or sometimes some young Muslims in the region are denied visas.”



The migration decisions among Nigerian Northerners are multifaceted, shaped by an intricate interplay of economic, cultural, social, and security factors. Understanding these factors provides valuable insights into the diverse migration patterns within Nigeria’s northern region. As we navigate the intricate tapestry of migration in Nigeria, it is crucial to recognize and celebrate the diverse paths individuals choose on their journey toward a better future, whether that journey takes them to distant shores or allows them to flourish in the warmth of their homeland. Ultimately, the “Japa” syndrome serves as a testament to the complexity and diversity of human aspirations in the face of global opportunities.

Dr. Roy Chikwem is an international education and migration expert based in Sydney, Australia.