No Policeman beheaded in Abia – PPRO

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command has refuted reports that a policeman was killed and beheaded during an attack at Umuojima/ Isiahia village in Osisioma Ngwa council area of the state.

It was gathered that gunmen had attacked policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, while on stop-and-search duty at Isiahia, Umuojima Community. The gunmen allegedly killed one of the RRS men and beheaded him while his colleagues fled.

However, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, denied that a policeman was killed in the attack.

She stated that a police team from the Osisioma Ngwa division received information about an attack on a police team at Umuojima and stormed the area.

She disclosed that the attacked police team included a policeman, one special constabulary, and three vigilante men.

Chinaka explained that the policemen from Osisioma Ngwa division who were alerted about the attack stormed the area and discovered an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse in the area, stressing that investigations identified the headless corpse as a member of the Abia state vigilante services, Mr. Obinna Ndukwe, who often collaborates with the police.

The PPRO further stated that the corpse of the late vigilante has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the city while a manhunt has commenced to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

She said; “Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Ngwa Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma Ngwa. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We urge all citizens to remain calm and security-conscious while going about their activities.”