No plot to influence tribunal’s judgment – Gov Otti’s aide

Alex Otti

Abia Government has described the allegation that it is plotting to influence the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in favour of Gov. Alex Otti as unfounded.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, made the denial at a news briefing at the Government House, Umuahia on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a body, known as the National Coalition against Terrorism, alleged that the State Government had concluded plans to intimidate the Governorship Election Tribunal judges and influence the judgment, in favour of Otti.

NAN reports that the tribunal had fixed Friday, October 6, for judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the declaration of Otti as governor.

In a similar vein, another organisation, called the Abia Youth Interest Group, alleged that Otti was using the state fund to sponsor the petition by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election.

Reacting to the allegations, Ekeoma said they were weighty and capable of causing disaffection, insecurity as well as breakdown of law and order in the state.

He, therefore, called on the relevant authorities and security agencies to use their good offices to thoroughly investigate the allegation levelled against the governor and government and bring the mischief makers to book.

“The young men who organised these press conferences should be invited by security agencies to come and throw more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agencies to carry out thorough investigation that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

“Otti’s position as Governor of Abia is a product of a nationally celebrated governorship election victory.

“We consider it demeaning and a provocative blackmail for a group of hatchet men with zero stake in the Abia Project to spew gibberish that lowered the office of the governor and insult the sensibilities of our people,” Ekeoma said.

He further said that it was unfortunate that these individuals resorted to “a strategy of deceit and destabilisation” to hinder the progress of Abia.

“They should be exposed and punished for choosing the perfidious path that seeks to advance their selfish interest against the genuine interest of millions of innocent Abia citizens,” Ekeoma said.