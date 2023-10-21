No chance for opposition in Kogi – APC

As the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State approaches, the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have resoundingly reiterated their confidence in securing a landslide victory, asserting that the opposition parties stand no chance.

This emphatic statement was made in Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of the state, during the APC’s ward sensitization meeting held on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, articulated the compelling reasons behind their optimism. He highlighted the considerable achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, emphasizing that these accomplishments are more than sufficient to secure another gubernatorial victory for the APC. He pointed to the extensive party structure that spans 3,508 polling units and 239 wards in the state, which forms the backbone of their electoral prowess.

Muhammed said, ‘Our party has a stellar track record in Ochadamu ward, and the upcoming election will be no different. Even those who previously stood in opposition to us have now chosen to join our ranks. We are committed to expanding the margin of victory between the APC and the runner-up in the forthcoming election.

With our strong presence in the 3,508 polling units and 239 wards across the state, the odds are decidedly in our favor. We proudly count three Senators, six out of nine House of Representatives members, and 24 out of 25 House of Assembly members among our ranks. Given the remarkable performance of the current administration, which has endeared our party to the people, it is all but certain that we will secure a resounding victory on November 11. Our campaign will continue in an atmosphere of peace and inclusivity, welcoming all those who wish to join us in our pursuit of victory. Our candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, and his running mate, Joel Oyibo Salifu, are exemplary choices, and their appeal is resonating widely.’

In a significant display of cross-party unity, Odu Akowe, a former leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the area, spoke about his and others’ decision to switch allegiance to the APC. He expressed confidence that this shift would substantially bolster the APC’s electoral prospects. Akowe urged the people to unite in support of Ododo and Joel, emphasizing the significance of having Joel from Ofu local government area as a compelling reason to deliver the APC a victory with a substantial margin. ‘We were once on the other side of the aisle, but today, we have wholeheartedly joined your ranks. Together, we will achieve an extraordinary victory on November 11. Ododo and Joel hold special significance for the people of Ofu, and we are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the party’s triumph,’ he affirmed.”

The meeting was attended by party stalwarts, stakeholders and supporters from the area.