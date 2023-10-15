NNL constitutes standing committees ahead of Oct 28 kick off date

The Board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has approved the constitution of various standing Committees to ensure the effective running of the league which is expected to kick off on Oct. 28.

A statement by Ayo Abdulraham, NNL’s Chief Operating Officer on Sunday in Abuja said the Committees constituted include the Disciplinary, Finance, Technical and Media.

According to the statement, the Disciplinary Committee will be headed by Yakubu Sarma while his members would include Prince Momoh Muhammed, Emeka Iwuagwu, Barrister Abdul Ibrahim.

NNL’s COO, Abdulraham will serve as Secretary.

The Finance Committee is headed by Emmanuel Attah with Yusuf Baba Abdullahi, Yusuf Danjuma, Ezeocha Nzeh as members while Abideen Fasasi will serve as Secretary.

The Technical Committee has Donald Ikpe as Chairman, Sani Mohammed as Vice Chairman, Diewaight Ikpechukwu as member and Nicholas Akujobi will serve as Secretary.

Veteran Broadcaster Emeka Odikpo will be Chairman of the Media Committee, with Patrick Ngwaogu, Adekunle Salami as members while Amar Ignis will serve as Secretary.

The NNL COO said that the appointments were in consideration of their enormous experience and expertise in the field of football administration.