Nnamdi Kanu detained over tribalism not based on law – Ejimakor

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the illegal continued detention of the pro-Biafra movement leader was because of tribalism holding Nigeria to the jugular, and not based on any known law.

Ejimakor who took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in matters concerning Kanu.

Insisting that the continued detention of Kanu against court orders was not only illegal but a slap on the face of democracy, Ejimakor called for immediate release of the IPOB Leader.

Quoting a former US President, Barak Obama, Kanu’s Special Counsel said:”Politics that’s based on tribe and ethnicity is doomed to tear a country apart”

Continuing, he wrote:”Buhari’s detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU was not based on law but on the politics of tribalism that has dogged Nigeria since time. Tinubu (@officialABAT shouldn’t validate it. #FreeMNK.”

Kanu has been detained at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since his abduction from Kenya and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

The Abuja Court of Appeal had ordered his unconditional release but the Federal Government has refused to comply with the order but later got the court to reverse itself.

Dissatisfied with the development, IPOB filed an appeal at the apex court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court after months of delays, has finally fixed December 15, 2023 to decide Kanu’s fate.

Many have blamed the growing insecurity in the South East especially the unending Monday sit-at-homes to his continued illegal detention.

Kanu commands large followership among Ndigbo and other tribes in parts of South South and Benue State both at home and in dispora who believe his incarceration is unjustified.